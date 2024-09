Friends is officially turning 30. The groundbreaking show—in case you’re somehow not familiar with it—was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as five twentysomething pals in NYC. Now, three decades after its pilot episode aired, these 30 behind-the-scenes facts showcase why it’s more beloved than ever. Keep scrolling for more.