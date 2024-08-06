Against all odds, Anthony Ammirati has become one of the faces of the 2024 Summer Olympics without even coming close to the podium.

The French pole vaulter, 21, went viral on Saturday, August 3, when his bulge knocked over the crossbar during his semifinal heat in Paris. Ammirati called the incident “a big disappointment,” but in the aftermath, his public profile has skyrocketed and his Instagram followers have ballooned to over 170,000.

In fact, Ammirati even received a $250,000 offer from an adult entertainment company hoping to make the most of his viral moment.

As memes about the pole vaulter’s endowment continue to spread on social media, we couldn’t help but ask ourselves: Who is Anthony Ammirati?

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the […]

Keep scrolling for five things to know about the blessed Olympian:

Anthony Ammirati Started Pole Vaulting Because of a Girl

Ammirati had a very specific reason for picking up a pole for the first time.

“I started pole vaulting at 12 because a girl in my club was doing it,” Ammirati said, according to Olympics.com. “I saw her jump and absolutely wanted to try it.”

Ammirati, who made his Olympic debut in Paris, said he was drawn to the sport because of the “adrenaline.”

“You never get bored during training,” he said. “Gymnastics, jumping, weightlifting, running. We don’t just focus on technical pole vault sessions. I enjoy this variety.”

Anthony Ammirati Is Passionate About Paying It Forward

In April 2023, Ammirati shared photos via Instagram from a pole vaulting camp he helped run at his former college.

Ammirati said the week-long training session was meant to help participants “reach the high level.”

Related: Every Celeb Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Tom Brady and More Several stars have chosen to come out to support the stellar athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kelly Clarkson covered the opening ceremony for NBC along with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Céline Dion. During Dion’s powerful performance, which marked her […]

The pictures showed Ammirati assisting aspiring pole vaulters with their technique in a variety of drills and exercises.

Ammirati’s father was also on hand for the camp, and Ammirati thanked him for “helping me with the little ones 👍🏼.”

Anthony Ammirati’s Hero Is a Fellow French Pole Vaulter

Ammirati listed legendary French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie as his hero and inspiration.

“This athlete has revolutionized pole vaulting,” Ammirati said in February. “He has overcome the preconceived notion that you need to be tall and strong to jump high. Renaud has perfectly demonstrated that with a different technique, it is entirely possible to clear great heights without being particularly tall.”

Lavillenie, now 37, is 5-foot10, while Ammirati is listed at 5-foot11. The average height of the pole vaulters competing in Paris was 6-foot1, according to NBC Olympics.

In fact, Ammirati is such an admirer of Lavillenie that he joined the Envol Club, which was founded by Lavillenie, for training in 2023.

Anthony Ammirati Is a Reserve Police Officer

According to his Instagram bio, Ammirati is a reserve police officer with the French National Police.

“I have always loved the police, I have many close friends who work in this sector,” Ammirati said in an interview with the organization in February. “I like order to be respected and to help others.”

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

Ammirati even drew parallels between being a police officer and life as a pole vaulter.

“My coach, the medical staff, my family, even if I practice an individual sport, I have a whole team behind me to support me,” he explained. “Another common point: in both cases, you have to know how to show composure and be in good physical condition.”

Anthony Ammirati Has His Eyes Set on a Future Career in Law Enforcement

While there’s still plenty of pole vaulting ahead of him, Ammirati is also planning for his future.

“A lot of my colleagues in the operational reserve are taking the police exams,” he told the French National Police, “which also makes me think about what’s next!”

Ammirati continued, “The BAC (anti-crime brigade) is a unit that particularly inspires me.”