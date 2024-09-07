50 Cent took over New York Fashion Week with a surprise performance at Poppi’s VIP party.

The rapper, 49, sang his biggest hits at the Friday, September 6, grand opening of the Poppi World pop-up in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. 50 Cent delighted crowds with renditions of “Candy Shop,” “P.I.M.P.” and “In Da Club” from a cherry-shaped stage.

Friday’s NYFW bash was held to launch the viral soda brand‘s new cherry cola flavor.

“When two faves maximize their joint slay, everybody wins. Ripe cherry collabs with crisp, refreshing cola for this juicy twist on a classic,” a website description of the new beverage reads.

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) was in good company on Friday, as everyone from Hollywood A-listers, athletes and TikTok creators came out to toast the soda brand. Emily Ratajkowski, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Suni Lee, Kevin Love and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks alike stepped out at the bash.

Guests were treated to a Poppi-styled event as the space was decked out in cherry-red colors to emulate the flavor profile of the cherry cola drink. There were even immersive installations, including infinity fridges and a TV wall, and interactive stations from partners Snif, Yam NYC, CharCharms and Bluestone Lane.

Poppi’s NYFW party is just the latest feather in 50 Cent’s cap of accomplishments.

“I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved. I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me,” 50 Cent exclusively revealed in his August Us Weekly cover story. “I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further. [Besides,] I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status.”

He continued, “I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over.”

50 Cent has also found success as an actor and producer and is jumping into another career as an author. Everything he does is to create an “empire” for 12-year-old son Sire, whom he shares with ex Daphne Joy Narvaez.

“You start building a legacy, doing more sophisticated things. People remember those who helped others more than those who just accumulated wealth,” 50 Cent said. “They’ll ask, ‘How did he benefit others? How significant was his success if it didn’t affect other people’s lives?’ … What’s left of me will be there for him to run with. At the end of it, that’s what it’s about.”

Poppi World will be open to the public Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, at 105 Wooster Street with exclusive cherry-themed merch and brand activations.