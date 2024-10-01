9-1-1: Lone Star’s Tommy Vega will have an uphill battle with Trevor Parks after that romantic season 5 proposal — but will they be triumphant?

“There’s gonna be a lot of turmoil followed by revelation,” Gina Torres, who plays paramedic chief Tommy, exclusively told Us Weekly of Tommy and Trevor’s (D.B. Woodside) relationship this season ahead of the season premiere.

During the Monday, September 30, episode of the Fox drama, Tommy proposed to Trevor after making a fun TikTok video with their daughters. “Trevor Parks, what would you say if I asked you to be my husband?” Tommy said. He replied, “I’d say yes … but there’s just one small thing.”

The “small thing” is actually a lot bigger than you’d expect. Trevor said the only way he can marry Tommy is if his ex-wife — the mother of his child — approves of the union. (It’s part of their custody agreement!)

Torres, 55, told Us that Tommy’s experience with Trevor’s ex-wife will be “similar” to her highs and lows with his daughter in seasons prior. (Tommy had to prove herself to the preacher’s daughter before Trevor would seriously date her — and it wasn’t easy.)

“There’s a very messy situation with the ex-wife and the child,” Torres teased during the Fox Fall Press Day last month. “And what we discover is that they do love each other very much and they understand that parenting is something to be taken seriously.”

Torres noted that meeting the ex-wife is “really important” in “forging” a healthy relationship for everyone, including Tommy and Trevor. “It is truly like a relationship,” she added. “And hard decisions have to be made.”

While Torres played coy about whether Tommy and Trevor will make it down the aisle during the show’s fifth and final season, she told Us that she thinks the paramedic is ready to be married again after losing her husband, Charles, in season 3.

“I think she is ready for that next step,” Torres said. “She’s been able to respectfully mourn Charles [and] at the same time trying to explore who she is now at this part in her life.”

She reminded Us that fans have seen Tommy “go through so much emotionally, bless her heart,” that it’s time she puts herself first.

“She’s already a badass at work. She works really hard at coming home and being there for her daughters,” Torres explained. “And she’s really trying to just fulfill that part of her that she needs as a woman. To just express herself as a woman.”

While Torres is hoping for a happily ever after with Tommy, she teased viewers should be prepared for her “most challenging season” yet.

“Hold onto your butt,” she joked. “If you’re Tommy lover, we’re gonna go through it this season.”

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones