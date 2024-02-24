Gina Torres couldn’t resist grabbing a memento from the Suits set when the TV show wrapped in 2018 — and she chose a particularly stylish souvenir.

“I did take one thing from the Suits set,” Torres, 54, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “They were a pair of Louboutin heels, and they still have my character’s name labeled on the inside of them.”

The actress played Jessica Pearson on more than 90 episodes of Suits from 2011 to 2018, and she headlined the spinoff Pearson the following year. After a five-year absence from the courtroom, Torres — who now stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star — got a chance to reunite with fellow Suits alums in an e.l.f. commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII.

“It’s the best getting to work with Sarah [Rafferty], and Rick [Hoffman] is always a good time,” Torres tells Us, adding that she appreciated that they were able to “sort of, maybe, resurrect these characters that have become so beloved in so many ways.”

They weren’t exactly reprising their roles as top-rate lawyers. Rafferty played a courtroom stenographer while Hoffman portrayed a prosecutor examining Torres, who was on the stand for paying too much for the crime of overpaying for foundation. Judge Judy Sheindlin sentenced her to using e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter in the commercial, which also featured Meghan Trainor, Emmanuel Acho and more stars.

The Suits reunion on game day was inspired by the USA Network show’s resurgence in popularity after joining Netflix last summer. “I have so many more people stopping me on the street after the Suits Netflix release, and it’s sweet,” Torres says. “I would say the challenge is they’re discovering this for the first time so it’s all very fresh to them, it’s sometimes hard to meet their enthusiasm because it’s been a while since I’ve walked in those stilettos.”

Scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Torres:

1. My comfort food is a bag of potato chips. I could eat them and not stop.

2. My secret talent is that I do a great Cher impression. Cher may not think it’s great, though.

3. My first car was fancy. I was born and raised in New York City, so I got a Mercedes Coupe. After the MetroCard, I got the Coup.

4. I’m Cuban, so my favorite meals to cook are frijoles negros, black bean soup and arroz con pollo.

5. My favorite movie is hard [to choose] because I’m such a cinephile, but my favorite movie is All About Eve.

6. My celebrity crush growing up was Tom Jones, I’m showing my age! He has such an amazing voice, it gets me.

7. My favorite book is one that I’m excited to talk about more in the future, The Dirty Girls Social Club.

8. The most starstruck moment I’ve ever had was seeing Carol Burnett. I couldn’t even approach her. I was leaving the Four Seasons for brunch, and she was walking in. I was not only shaking, but started weeping too. I couldn’t get it together to approach her.

9. My favorite item in my wardrobe are Citizens of Humanity horseshoe jeans. They’re high-waisted, wide-leg and I could live in those.

10. I love history, I’m a huge history buff, so [if I wasn’t an actor], I would have loved being a history teacher.

11. On a typical Sunday afternoon, I’m having a mimosa with [the] sun on my face.

12. My go-to karaoke songs are “I Will Survive,” “Papa Can You Hear Me?” and “Lady Marmalade.”

13. My wildest fan encounter was Prince. I went to a concert and got to meet him backstage. Turns out he was a fan of my show Cleopatra 2525. I was shocked. It was so crazy, but it make sense looking back.

14. A typical Saturday night, you would find me entertaining: I’m the cook and bartender, and have good friends over, chatting it up with singalong, dance-in-the-kitchen vibes.

15. My mantra is “Not in your time, in God’s time.”

16. The first concert I went to was Culture Club, and they were amazing.

17. My favorite e.l.f. products are the Halo Glow [Liquid Filter] and [Glow Revival] Lip Oil. They’re both so good.

18. My go-to cocktail on a Friday evening is a dirty vodka martini.

19. The best gift I’ve ever received is my daughter [Delilah, 16] and anything she’s made me.

20. I’ve been working out on a trampoline for 20 years.

21. After a long day, I love to have a glass of wine and cook dinner.

22. I’m dying to see the northern lights in Iceland. I got close when they were supposed to be over Seattle. I booked a ticket, took my guy and my daughter and we flew there and it was a lovely weekend, but no northern lights so I’m still searching.

24. I consider myself successfully employed [but] I don’t think I’ve “made it” yet. I do get the feeling that when I show up somewhere, people aren’t questioning why I’m there.

25. My favorite place to vacation is somewhere with almost no one around, [in a] small cabin by a river and mountains, [so I can] really unplug.