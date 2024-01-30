Court is back in session for Super Bowl LVIII.

Suits alums Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty are reuniting for an e.l.f. Cosmetics ad that will air on CBS during the Sunday, February 11, sporting event.

In a teaser shared with Us Weekly, familiar faces including Meghan Trainor and Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden receive summonses to e.l.f. Court. Rafferty, 51, channels her confident Suits character, Donna Paulsen, when she gets the news.

“Ooh, I’ve been summoned. Obviously,” she says before fanning herself with the summons notice.

Hoffman, 53, who portrayed neurotic lawyer Louis Litt on the legal drama, looks less thrilled, shooting a nervous look at the camera.

Related: ‘Suits’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Suits found a dedicated fanbase when it first aired — but its Netflix debut has made the legal drama even more popular. The USA series, which originally ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, stars Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, a man who convinced a New York City law firm to give him […]

Torres, 54, meanwhile, receives a different notice than the others: A slip that reads, “You’ve been e.l.f.ing served.” She raises an eyebrow and sighs, seemingly unsurprised. Torres’ Suits character, Jessica Pearson, was unafraid to ruffle feathers as she climbed the corporate ladder in New York before going on to fight corruption in Chicago.

Although Suits came to an end after 9 seasons in 2019, the show has enjoyed a recent resurgence in popularity thanks to streaming platforms. According to Nielsen, Suits was the most streamed program of 2023 with a total of 57.7 billion minutes viewed.

Meghan Markle, who portrayed Rachel Zane on the USA Network series, called the streaming numbers “wild” during a November 2023 interview with Variety.

Markle, 42, said she had “no idea” what caused the renewed interest in Suits before floating a theory.

Related: Meghan Markle Through the Years From her role on 'Suits' to her imminent engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continues to make headlines — see photos of the actress' transformation through the years

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time,” she said. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Markle left the show after season 7, which came to a close in 2018. That same year, she and Prince Harry tied the knot, and Markle has not returned to acting since.

During an October 2022 interview with Variety, Markle said she is “done” with her acting career. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she said.

Markle isn’t the only Suits alum who has reacted to the show’s impressive performance on streaming services. While speaking to Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month, Torres said that the cast group chat had a field day about the news.

Related: The ‘Suits’ Cast's Sweet Moments Over the Years The Suits cast had a tight-knit bond while they were filming the show — and some of the friendships even continued after the series ended in 2019. Patrick J. Adams, for one, has consistently shown his love for former costar Meghan Markle. The duo played love interests Mike Ross and Rachel Zane on screen for […]

“When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” she said. “Our text thread is insane right now. So, it’s very exciting.”

When asked whether anybody had reached out to Markle about the Suits buzz, Torres admitted that no one from the cast is in contact with her.

“We don’t have her number,” she said. “We just don’t. [But] she’ll see.”

Super Bowl LVIII airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m ET. A kid-friendly version of the broadcast will also air on Nickelodeon.