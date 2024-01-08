Meghan Markle is hard to get in touch with, at least according to her former Suits costar Gina Torres.

“We don’t have her number,” Torres, 54, told Variety while walking the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7. “We just don’t, so she’ll see. She’ll watch.”

Torres was part of the highly anticipated Suits reunion that took place during Sunday’s awards ceremony, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. She took the stage alongside Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty to present Succession with the Best TV Series — Drama award.

“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting,” Torres shared ahead of the cast’s onstage appearance.

Related: ‘Suits’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Suits found a dedicated fanbase when it first aired — but its Netflix debut has made the legal drama even more popular. The USA series, which originally ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, stars Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, a man who convinced a New York City law firm to give him […]

Torres starred as high-profile lawyer Jessica Pearson on the USA Network drama, which aired from 2011 to 2019. Adams, 42, took on the role of Mike Ross, a genius without a law degree, who is hired by Macht’s Harvey Specter to work at his firm. Rafferty, 51, rounded out the cast as Harvey’s lovable secretary, Donna Paulsen.

Markle, 42, played Adams’ love interest, Rachel Zane, for most of the series. The onscreen duo said their goodbye to Suits in 2018. Markle retired from acting following her marriage to Prince Harry that same year. (Her Suits costars were all in attendance at the royal wedding in May 2018.)

Torres told Variety on Sunday that Markle will “be happy that we’re here,” even though they’re not in touch.

While Suits officially came to an end in 2019, the show had a major resurgence in 2023 after it began streaming via Netflix. The cast joked about the show’s recent popularity during their Golden Globes appearance on Sunday.

“There is nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category has finally arrived,” Macht, 51, said on stage. Adams jokingly replied, “Yes, that’s true. It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

While the Suits reunion made major headlines on Sunday night, the stars also offered some insight into the show’s upcoming sequel series.

“I think it’s all in early stages,” Adams said during the Variety preshow. “It’s a show in the Suits universe, like a Suits L.A. Anyway, our fearless showrunner Aaron [Korsh] is working on that. If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people.”

Adams is also down to work with Markle once again.

“Sure, Mike and Rachel in Seattle, they gotta come down to L.A. and fix some stuff,” he added.