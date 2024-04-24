Even 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark has to agree that his character, Evan “Buck” Buckley’s first meeting with Ryan Guzman’s Eddie Diaz had some — let’s just say more than platonic — undertones.

“I think that’s probably quite a wise way to look at it,” Stark, 32, shared in a clip from the upcoming Tuesday, April 30, episode of the “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast when asked about the duo’s introduction. “Eddie and Ryan [Guzman], who plays him, is obviously an attractive man so I can see that.”

Stark was referring to the first episode of season 2, when Eddie first joins the 118 firehouse much to Buck’s chagrin. As Buck is alerted to the new member of his team, he turns around slowly to see Eddie, shirtless, as Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta Man” plays in the background. It’s a moment many feel was the first sign of Buck’s bisexuality, and the beginning of the fan-favorite relationship — lovingly referred to as “Buddie” — that fans have been hoping will turn romantic ever since.

“The introduction of [Eddie’s] character is literally Buck turning in slow motion and ‘Whatta Man’ is the soundtrack that’s playing. So I think if we look back at that moment, yes, there’s definitely an element [of sexual undertone],” Stark quipped. “And then, not knowing how to deal and process those feelings, he clearly sectioned it off into some kind of jealousy and insecurity about himself.”

Stark noted, however, that there were also other factors at play when it came to the pair’s initial tension. “Buck was the young, gung-ho action hero who could do everything,” he said. “And then all of a sudden there was Eddie, who could do everything he could but was also a single father and an army veteran and was all these cool things.”

The twosome, of course, have grown into the best of friends throughout the past six seasons — but Stark admitted that playing into Buck’s insecurities over Eddie had its upsides, too. “It was fun to play because obviously, I was having those feelings of like, ‘Who the hell is this new guy on the show?’” Stark quipped.

Buck recently came out as bisexual during 9-1-1’s 100th episode after experiencing his first same-sex kiss with LAFD helicopter pilot Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). Although Buck’s focus seems to be Tommy for now — the pair even have plans to attend Buck’s sister Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) wedding in the upcoming May 2 episode — Buck’s desperation for Eddie’s attention has raised eyebrows about where Buck’s true attraction lies.

"I think you have to tread carefully because I don't want to tell this story where [a] guy comes out and now all his male friends are like 'Aw, so what you got a crush on me?'" he explained. "Like, I want to be careful of telling that story." Guzman, meanwhile, previously told Us Weekly exclusively that he's "here for" whatever the ABC drama wants to do when it comes to Buck and Eddie's relationship — as long as what makes them so special remains intact along the way. "I think the sanctity of that vulnerability [between Buck and Eddie] is what needs to be kept, and the connection," Guzman told Us earlier this month. "Whatever happens with Buck finding if he wants to explore this route [with his sexuality] even further or not, that connection maintains itself." Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: 'Chicago Fire,' 'Fire Country,' More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf's Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. "The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […] As for fans being passionate about the dynamic, Guzman said he doesn't blame them. "I think the audience loves those two characters specifically, because of how they play off each other," he explained, noting that the duo "mirrored" each other in a lot of ways when Guzman first joined the cast in season 2. "And to show the evolution of both characters and [them] getting closer and closer, I think the vulnerability, the ability to lean on each other at their worst moments has really connected them in a way where the audience now kind of puts themselves in that relationship."