Get ready to scream! With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to grab the popcorn, get your heart racing and watch your favorite slasher flick … with one eye open, of course!

The genre has been around for years, bringing excitement, fear and a whole lot of fake blood. Sure there’s Halloween, Friday the 13th and Psycho, but there are plenty more to choose from, and that is why Us Weekly has rounded up the top nine. Watch the video above to see our picks!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!