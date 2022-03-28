Surprise! Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii took two big steps forward on the Sunday, March 27, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The couple, who argued about their post-nuptial agreement ahead of their wedding, tied the knot on the new episode — and Hamza’s father even made it to the ceremony.

“I am so excited but on top of that I’m really nervous,” Memphis said ahead of her big day. “After talking to Hamza doing the post-nup and him actually saying that he would sign it — even though it was uncomfortable, I feel like that was something we needed to solidify this marriage.”

The 34-year-old reality star was pampered by her future in-laws before the traditional Tunisian ceremony by getting henna tattoos and having her makeup done at Hamza’s family’s home.

“I’m excited because I will get married to an American woman. My family is happy for me and I made them happy,” Hamza, 26, said in his confessional before the duo got dressed in traditional attire and headed to the event space.

Despite having some reservations about her wedding — the Michigan native admitted during the episode that she hoped and prayed she wasn’t “making the wrong decision” — the lovebirds walked down the aisle to Hamza’s cheering friends and family.

“Walking into the wedding venue, makes me forget about all of my worries. Nothing is going through my head except for excitement knowing that this is the family that I am going to belong to,” Memphis said, holding back tears. “I just feel like a foster kid again getting picked up by my new family. I feel like now God is rewarding me for all that loss that I had in my childhood.”

The pair’s life as newlyweds was quickly shaken up when Memphis dropped a bombshell on her new husband during their honeymoon, revealing that she is pregnant.

“The fairytale of the honeymoon is over and now we’re back to reality,” the nurse practitioner told cameras after getting back from her costal getaway with her new husband. Memphis proceeded to tell Hamza that she is expecting another child, her first with the African citizen.

“So, I’m pregnant,” she said, to which Hamza replied, “What? You? You playing with me?” Memphis showed him the pregnancy test for confirmation and the duo celebrated with a hug.

Hamza told the cameras that it was the “best day” for him after learning that he was going to be a father. “I’m so happy because I was alone and now two people will be by my side,” he said during one of his confessionals.

The twosome’s excitement turned a little more serious when Hamza realized that Memphis was returning to the United States and he might not be able to be by her side when she gives birth. He did, however, tell his wife he planned to arrive in America well before their child came into the world.

Earlier this week, Memphis confirmed that she had given birth to a “beautiful” child, but didn’t reveal the baby’s name or any other details in the Friday, March 25, Instagram post.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!