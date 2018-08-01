Showing their support. Abby Lee Miller is not facing her cancer battle alone. Some of her Dance Moms students visited her in the hospital to prove they’re still on her team.

“I guess it doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing the kids always migrate right toward me!” the 51-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 31. “I guess I’m more fun than their moms! LOL!” She added “#dancemoms” and “#aldcalways.”

In the photo, Miller wraps her arms around students Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes as they lay in her hospital bed with her. The former appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of the Lifetime reality series, while the latter was on season 7.

Caes shared a photo of herself and Miller on her own Instagram. “’HERO ~ an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles,” the 13-year-old wrote on Tuesday. “Miss Abby, thank you for being my hero.”

Walmsley shared Miller’s photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday, August 1, along with the caption, “Best visit EVER!!!”

The 11-year-old already visited the choreographer earlier this month. “A very glum afternoon quickly turned BRIGHT seeing the BEAUTIFUL @therealabbylee!” Walmsley captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Miller in the hospital on July 23. “Loved chatting with her about old times, new times and future times!!!! A visit wouldn’t be complete without getting a private lesson!”

Miller began her fifth round of chemotherapy on July 16. Us Weekly reported in April that the dance instructor is battling Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source said of her diagnosis at the time. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

The reality star revealed in a July 14 Instagram post that she is learning to walk again after undergoing surgery related to her cancer.

