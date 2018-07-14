Abby Lee Miller shared a pic that showed her suspended in a harness as she walked on a treadmill during a therapy session after cancer surgery.

“Look at me, way up high,'” the Dance Moms alum, 51, captioned the smiling photo as she held onto the bars of the machine on Saturday, July 14. “I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!!”

Fans commented with messages of support, with one writing, “Glad to see u up and about!” while another wrote, “U are one of the toughest women in this world Abby. Keep the faith and keep fighting girl.”

As previously reported, the reality star was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after emergency spinal surgery in April and has been updating fans on her recovery via Instagram.

Earlier this month she was spotted soaking up the sun in a wheelchair and shared a graphic photo of her spine with a large incision scar, revealing that “after my 2nd surgery, my back is finally on the mend.”

Miller learned she had cancer after she was hospitalized for excruciating back pain and underwent emergency surgery. She’d been staying in a halfway house following her release from prison, where she was serving a year and day after being found guilty of bankruptcy fraud.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

Miller revealed in June that she was undergoing chemotherapy, posting a selfie on Instagram and writing, “Hair today, gone tomorrow.”

