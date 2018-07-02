Keeping her followers in the loop. Less than one month after Abby Lee Miller underwent an emergency procedure amid her cancer battle, the 51-year-old Dance Moms alum revealed she is finally healing.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, July 1, to share a graphic pic of stitches in her spine. “After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend,” she wrote. “I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!”

Miller added that she “had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

She revealed on June 6 alongside an Instagram photo showing an IV in her arm that “after another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery. Ugh!”

Miller added: “I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans! I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!”

The choreographer was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — a form of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system —in April after she was hospitalized due to back pain, leading to an urgent spinal procedure revealing the diagnosis. A source told Us Weekly at the time that “Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face.”

The health news came just one month after Miller was released from a halfway house in which she was serving the final two months of her prison sentence. The Lifetime star was sentenced in May 2017 to 366 days in prison for bringing $120,000 worth of undocumented Australian currency into the United States and bankruptcy fraud.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!