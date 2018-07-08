Time for some fresh air! Abby Lee Miller isn’t letting her battle with cancer stop her from enjoying a little tanning session.

The 51-year-old reality star — who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after emergency spinal surgery in May — relaxed in her wheelchair while doing a little tanning at a Los Angeles health facility on Saturday, July 7.

The Dance Moms alum worked on her tan in a pink t-shirt and black shorts while she relaxed in the heat with a water bottle in hand.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, the Abby Lee Dance Company founder appears to be in good spirits. Miller posted a picture of herself reclining in her wheelchair on Instagram on Saturday and joked, “It’s Lit in LA! I have everything I need!” Well almost, hey there @tiffanyhaddish where’s your Pool Boy? #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #spinesurgery”

The choreographer has been updating her followers on her progress. Earlier this month, Miller took to Instagram to share a graphic picture of her spine with a large incision scar and revealed that “after the 2nd surgery, my back is finally on the mend.”

She added: “I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too! I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

As previously reported, Miller was diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized for back pain while staying in a halfway house following her early release from prison, where she was serving time for bankruptcy fraud.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

