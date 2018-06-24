Abby Lee Miller revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 24, that she’s undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW…” the former Dance Moms star, 51, captioned a selfie that showed her looking surprised, with her mouth open and her brown hair tousled and loose. She added the hashtags #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #aldc #aldcla #chemo.

Fans offered her well wishes in comments on the post, reminding her that “hair grows back,” and telling Miller that she is “beyond strong.”

As previously reported, the reality TV star underwent emergency surgery in April after being hospitalized for back pain. Doctors initially believed Miller had an infection in her spine that threatened to paralyze her but further tests revealed it to be a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.

“Abby is devastated but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us Weekly after the star learned of her diagnosis. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

Miller sought medical treatment in early April after leaving federal prison and moving to a halfway house, where she was serving the remaining days of her sentence for bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced in May 2017 to serve one year and one day.

Dance Moms was canceled by Lifetime last month but Miller teased in a caption on a pic of two of her students that the show might be coming back — and she may be appearing in it. “There is a Rumor about Season 8 — We might be headed some place cold!” she wrote on Saturday, June 23. “Anybody have any thoughts on this?” Miller added the hashtag #thebestisyettocome.

