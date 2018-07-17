Looking on the bright side? Abby Lee Miller revealed that she has started her fifth round of chemotherapy.

“My 5th round of Chemo begins tonight!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with a big smile on Monday, July 16. “4 Down and 2 to go! Cycle five officially begins.” Miller added several hashtags to her post including “#fighter.”

The 51-year-old Dance Moms alum later shared a pic of herself in a hospital gown, presumably from her chemotherapy session.

Us Weekly reported in April that Miller was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source explained at the time. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

The choreographer showed in an Instagram photo on Sunday, July 14, that she is learning to walk again after undergoing surgery related to her cancer. In the shot, she was held up by a harness as she grasped onto bars and tried to walk on a treadmill.

Miller revealed in June that she was undergoing chemotherapy. “HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW…” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, along with “#chemo.”

The reality star had emergency surgery in April after she was hospitalized for back pain. Miller was diagnosed with cancer once doctors realized her condition was not due to an infection in her spine, which was their initial suspicion.

Miller reflected on her diagnosis after her surgery in April. “So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others.”

The dance instructor was released from a halfway house in Long Beach, California, in May after being sentenced to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud. She declared at the time: “TIMES UP!!!! ‘Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Marthin Luther King Jr.”

