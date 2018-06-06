Abby Lee Miller is recovering after undergoing surgery on Tuesday, June 5, amid her cancer battle.

The Dance Moms star, 51, shared a photo of IV in her arm as she rested in a hospital bed in L.A. “After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh!” she wrote. “I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans! I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!”

She added: “Please keep me in your prayers. I’m grateful for all the well wishes!”

Miller was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In April, she was hospitalized with back pain and had to have emergency spinal surgery. At the time, they then discovered that the pain was due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a type of treatable cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. “Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us at the time.

Despite the setback, the reality star was in good spirits when she was released last month from the halfway house she was serving her last two months of her prison sentence. Last year, she was sentenced to 366 days behind bars for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it.

