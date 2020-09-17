One hell of a show! Keith Urban and Pink wowed viewers of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards with a performance of their new collaboration, “One Too Many.”

The country superstar, 52, and the “So What” singer, 41, joined forces at the Wednesday, September 16, ceremony to perform the drinking song for the first time. Earlier in the day, they released the duet on streaming services as the third single from Urban’s forthcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone / And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?” the entertainers virtually sang from different locations. “I know I’m proud / But I’ve had one too many / Come take me home.”

“One Too Many” is not Pink’s first time dabbling in country music. She appeared on Kenny Chesney’s 2016 single “Setting the World on Fire” and recorded “Love Me Anyway” with Chris Stapleton for her 2019 album, Hurts 2B Human. As a duo called You+Me with City and Colour’s Dallas Green, she also released a folk album titled Rose Ave in 2014.

Urban, for his part, has been one of the most successful artists in country music since launching his career in 1999. Wednesday marked his first time hosting the ACM Awards.

“I’ll tell you — this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life … and there’s so much more to come,” the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year said in a statement in February after being named the 2020 host. “Incredibly grateful — and ready to roll!”

The show was originally supposed to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas before the COVID-19 pandemic forced producers to move it to three iconic locations in Nashville: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

In addition to Urban and Pink, the Academy of Country Music tapped performers including Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood.