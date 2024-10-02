Gilmore Girls fans know that Dave Rygalski read the entire Bible in one night just so he could take Lane Kim to prom — but Adam Brody, who played Dave, isn’t convinced that his character’s feelings were genuine.

Brody, 44, appeared with Nobody Wants This costar Kristen Bell on an episode of Elle’s Ask Me Anything series, published Tuesday, October 1, where the two discussed the actor’s breakout Gilmore Girls role.

One of the questions Bell, also 44, asked was whether Dave deserved the title of “best boyfriend” on the classic CW series. Bell even added some humor, telling Brody she had never seen any of his work and was unfamiliar with the name Dave Rygalski.

“I have not seen any of your work but I’m dying to,” Bell quipped. “I heard you’re so good.”

After a quick laugh, Brody replied that he did not think Dave was around long enough to get a grasp on his true intentions.

“No, he wasn’t around that long,” said Brody, who only appeared on nine episodes of the show. “We don’t know how he would have been in the long term. He could have been love bombing her.”

WebMD defines love bombing as a means of “emotional manipulation” in which an individual showers somebody with attention and compliments in an effort to eventually control them. One method might be to make a grand gesture toward the other person — such as reading the Bible from cover to cover in one night to gain favor with their crush’s deeply religious mother.

It doesn’t seem like Dave’s character, but we’ll never know. He and Lane (Keiko Agena) broke up shortly after Dave left for college in California.

Agena, 50, discussed her character’s relationship with Dave in an interview with E! News in June, where she admitted that Lane probably continued to think about Dave after their breakup.

​​”As rock ‘n’ roll as she said she was, I think she would be pretty aboveboard, but I think there is some lovelorn heartsickness over that relationship,” she explained. “Maybe some daydreams. I don’t know that she would ever act on anything, but a friendship for sure.”

Lane eventually married Zack Van Gerbig (Todd Lowe), and the two had twins, so Agena emphasized that those daydreams didn’t go further than that.

“Lane is still with Zack, but she’s writing really bad fantasy fanfiction,” she added. “Like, another world of a freer Lane.”

Gilmore Girls and Nobody Wants This are both available to stream on Netflix.