Adam Driver is sharing how he really feels about a fan calling out a scene in his upcoming film Ferrari.

“What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me,” an audience member asked during a Q&A on Sunday, November 12, at the film’s screening at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival. “What do you think?”

Driver, 39, quickly shut down the criticism: “F–k you, I don’t know? Next question.”

He accepted the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor at the film festival and introduced Ferrari as an entry in the Camerimage Main Competition, according to Variety.

Driver plays Italian sports entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in the biographical drama, which also stars Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey. Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon and Gabriel Leone round out the Ferrari cast.

The film is set in 1957 and follows Ferrari as he enters his racing team in the iconic Mille Miglia. During the 1000-mile race across Italy, driver Alfonso de Portago blew a tire of his Ferrari sports car and crashed into the crowd.

As a result, nine people were killed. Ferrari as well as the tire manufacturer were charged with manslaughter, but the case went on to be dismissed.

A trailer for the highly-anticipated film was released in August and featured a few words from Driver before the screen faded to black: “If you get into one of my cars, you get in to win.”

While Driver may appear to be driving cars in the film, he revealed he was not actually allowed to control any cars while on set.

“They wouldn’t let me drive the cars for insurance reasons,” Driver shared at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival in August. “As I said before, making a movie is a miracle and they don’t want me touching the thing that’s the most expensive part on the [set].”

Driver confessed that a dolly is behind the wheel in the beginning of the film. “Again, they don’t trust me with small pieces of equipment,” he joked. “Big pieces of equipment, like sandwiches, they’ll let me handle.”

The film is directed by Michael Mann, who has previously directed movies such as Heat and Miami Vice. Mann, 80, had been wanting to make a film about Ferrari for years and was a consultant for Ford vs. Ferrari in 2019.

Ferrari is set to hit theaters on December 25.