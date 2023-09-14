Movie buffs, assemble: Now that the temperature is cooling down, there’s no reason to feel guilty about spending time indoors. Luckily, there’s a bounty of incredible films hitting the big (and small!) screen this fall.
Whether you’re looking for a star-studded dramedy to dive into (see: Dumb Money) or an erotic thriller with a touch of workplace competition (Netflix’s Fair Play), there’s films of all genres being released in the next few months. And if you’re like Us and have vowed to never miss a Martin Scorsese-directed film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, you’re in luck: Killers of the Flower Moon arrives in October!
Scroll on for a complete guide to the most highly anticipated films dropping soon enough: