Cat got your tongue? Adam Levine couldn’t wipe the smile off his face while attempting to play coy about Maroon 5 landing the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

“What the hell are you talking about?” the singer, 39, jokingly responded when asked about the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, November 16. “It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor. And the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that the three-time Grammy-winning band accepted the offer to grace the stage during the NFL championship game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019. Multiple sources later told Us that Cardi B is “being considered” as a special guest.

Since Maroon 5 has yet to officially confirm the news, Levine tried to talk around it on Friday.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind — at halftime, and it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is,” he teased. “Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it. … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative ‘cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

The audience then started laughing at the Voice coach’s clear attempt to avoid ruining the surprise.

“It’s, like, a billion, gajillion, bazillion people [watching at home],” he added. “I just can’t wait to watch.”

The halftime show was recently headlined by Justin Timberlake (2018), Lady Gaga (2017), Bruno Mars (2014) and Beyoncé (2013).

