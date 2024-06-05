Adam Levine is returning home to The Voice.

On Wednesday, June 5, it was announced that Levine, 45, will act as a coach for the singing competition’s upcoming 27th season, which premieres in 2025. Season 26 of The Voice will premiere this fall on NBC.

The Maroon 5 frontman celebrated the news Wednesday on Instagram, posting a video featuring fan comments begging for his return to the show. He captioned the clip: “the OG is back in the building! I’M COMING BACK to #TheVoice next Spring 2025 🎤🎸✌️Can’t wait! V27 @nbcthevoice #TeamAdam”

Levine will be joined by new full-time coach Kelsea Ballerini, and returning favorites John Legend and Michael Bublé.

Ballerini, 30, previously appeared as a coach on the show’s digital series The Comeback Stage in Season 15, where she helped coach six artists eliminated from the blind auditions for a spot back on the show.

“First ever coach of the comeback stage, to an advisor, to a fill in, to AN OFFICIAL COACH ON THE VOICE SPRING 2025,” the country star boasted Wednesday on Instagram. “Welcome #TeamKelsea!”

An original member of the show’s first judging panel — which also featured Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green — Levine was a fixture on the show for its first 16 seasons.

Along the way, Levine was joined by a rotating star-studded list of fellow coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

The panel for the show’s upcoming 26th season consists of Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and newcomer Snoop Dogg.

When Levine announced his departure from The Voice in 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the decision was “a difficult one for him.”

The other coaches on Levine’s final season were Shelton, Clarkson and Hudson.

Shelton made the decision to leave The Voice after Season 23 in 2023. Earlier this year, he indicated that fans shouldn’t expect him to be making a similar return to the show anytime soon.

In April, Shelton, 47, told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn’t “miss the job at all.”

“I miss the people,” Shelton noted. “I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family … I miss that.”

Ahead of Levine’s return for Season 27, The Voice will air season 26 with Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire this fall.