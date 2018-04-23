Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are together again! The comedians star in the upcoming Netflix film, The Week Of, and Us Weekly has a hilarious teaser of the movie to tide you over before the comedy starts streaming on Friday, April 27.

“Netflix invites you to meet the perfect couple and their … their dads,” reads the tagline for the movie, which follows two fathers (played by Sandler, 51, and Rock, 53) struggling to get along during the last week of preparations for their children’s wedding. (The Wedding Singer star plays the father of the bride, while The Everybody Hates Chris actor plays the dad of the groom.)

“Are you sure you want to be part of this crazy family?” someone asks Rock in the clip, which teases disastrous wedding toasts and dancing mishaps.

“No,” Rock quips.

The movie also stars Rachel Dratch and Scott Cohen.

Deadline reports that The Week Of is the fourth and final film in Sandler’s original movie deal with Netflix. The streaming company extended its deal with the comedic actor in May 2017 to star in and produce four more films. His other films with Netflix including The Do-Over, The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler and The Meyerowitz Stories.

This is the sixth time that Sandler and Rock have worked together. The two men both starred 2003’s Pauly Shore Is Dead, 2005’s The Longest Yard, 2008’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, 2010’s Grown Ups and 2013’s Grown Ups 2.

The Week Of starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, April 27.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!