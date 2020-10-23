Hidden Talent! Adele Reveals Her Impressive American Accent on 'SNL'

Back in the limelight! Adele kept the laughs coming — and showed off her American accent — in a promo ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The “Hello” singer, 32, was joined by H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon in her first public appearance since her massive weight loss. The trio wore black face masks, but that didn’t stop them from cracking jokes.

“Hi, I’m Adele, and I’m hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.,” Adele said.

McKinnon, 36, responded, “Wait, her or her?” pointing first at H.E.R., 23, and then at Adele. H.E.R. eventually pointed at McKinnon who replied, “Yes, me, it is I who will be musical guest this week.”

At the end of the clip, McKinnon told viewers to “tune in” with a British accent, which prompted Adele to debut her American accent.

“Oh my God! No worries, girlfriend,” Adele said. McKinnon appeared impressed and told the Grammy winner, “OK, now that is good.”

Earlier this week, the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer announced that she would host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 24.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” Adele wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 18. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

She added, “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻”

After the “Someone Like You” singer announced her hosting gig, fans speculated she had plans to release her new album following her SNL appearance.

Adele might have been busy making new music, but the U.K. native has also undergone a major body transformation. The “Skyfall” singer made headlines in January after she told a fan she lost “around 100 pounds.” Four months later, she dropped an additional 20 to 25 pounds.

Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who has not treated Adele, told Us Weekly in May that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer appeared to have lost “approximately 150 pounds” from “2008 to present.”