Season 10 is coming in swinging. American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy announced the full cast list for the upcoming season via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see that fan favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are set to return. After starring in the first 8 seasons of AHS, both Paulson, 45, and Peters, 33, took season 9 off.

Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are all set to return for season 10.

The most surprising part of the announcement comes in the form of a new cast member. Macaulay Culkin will join the horror universe for the first time ever. Culkin, 39, last appeared in the movie Changeland and in an episode of Dollface. This will be his first recurring role since 2016, when he appeared on 8 episodes of The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Additionally, Emma Roberts, who has appeared in 5 seasons of AHS, will not be back for season 10.

The season 10 theme has not yet been announced but the teaser video shows an overcast day and as the waves crash against the shore while Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” plays.

In November, Murphy, 54, teased that the 10th season will be “about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back.”

“I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes,’ so that’s been great,” he told Deadline at the time.

No word on if Jessica Lange, who was a staple in the earlier seasons of AHS, will make an appearance.

In January 2020, FX renewed the series for three more seasons.