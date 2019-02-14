So sit still ‘cause they’re coming right back! Nickelodeon announced on Thursday, February 14, that it will revive the beloved sketch comedy All That — with alum Kenan Thompson serving as executive producer.

All That aired from April 1994 to October 2005 with cast members including Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Jamie Lynn Spears. During the kid-friendly show’s 10-season run, viewers were treated to countless guest appearances from some of the biggest celebrities at the time.

Jamie Lynn’s older sister, Britney Spears, served as the musical guest in a May 2000 episode and returned nearly four years later to appear in Thompson and Mitchell’s “Good Burger” sketch. Fellow pop star Aaron Carter followed suit in 2002, making cameos in three episodes. Other A-list guests included Usher, the Spice Girls and the Backstreet Boys.

In anticipation of the All That revival, which is slated to premiere this summer, watch the video above to relive eight of the show’s best celebrity cameos that you may have forgotten about!

