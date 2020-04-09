Stop the presses! After all these years, Aly & AJ finally confirmed that one of their songs is about Joe Jonas — but it’s not the one that fans suspect.

YouTuber Elle Mills went viral earlier this month when she tweeted throwback photos of AJ Michalka and the Jonas Brothers member, reminding fans that the singers were briefly a couple during their Disney heydays. “Ok so you’re telling me that i went 13 years not knowing that one of the greatest songs ever written was about joE JONAS THIS ENTIRE TIME,” she wrote, referencing “Potential Breakup Song.”

The tweet quickly spread online — and even became the subject of a mini BuzzFeed investigation — before making its way to Aly & AJ, who set the record straight on Thursday, April 9.

“Flattery not Potential,” the pop duo tweeted, confirming that the lesser-known cut from their 2007 album, Insomniatic, was inspired by Jonas and not the lead single.

Fans speculated for years that “Potential Breakup Song” was about the DNCE member, 30, due to the opening lyrics, “It took too long for you to call back / And normally I would just forget that / Except for the fact it was my birthday / My stupid birthday.”

The lyrics seemed to be a jab at Jonas because AJ, 28, once confirmed that she mailed him a piece of her birthday cake as a teenager to make him feel bad. “That’s a true story, oh the joys of being young and in love,” she wrote during a Reddit Ask Me Anything in March 2018.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Jonas has inspired a breakup anthem. Taylor Swift is rumored to have written “Forever & Always” about him, and Demi Lovato confirmed he was her muse for “Gonna Get Caught.”

After high-profile romances with AJ, Swift, now 30, Lovato, now 27, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene and Gigi Hadid, the Camp Rock actor found The One in 2016 when he met Sophie Turner. He and the Game of Thrones alum, 24, married in May 2019 and are now expecting their first child together.