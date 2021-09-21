There if you need her! Hannah Brown, who won season 28 of Dancing With the Stars with partner Alan Bersten, was in the crowd during the season 30 premiere on Monday, September 20. Although the former Bachelorette, 26, was sitting with Matt James‘ family, she was also supporting her previous partner, who is competing this season with Amanda Kloots.

“I got to see her after the show. It’s so fun to have her back in the ballroom,” Bersten, 27, told Us Weekly and other reporters after Monday’s episode. “She loves Amanda from before everything — she has her jump rope! I’m sure they’re going to talk a lot of trash about me! It’s so great to have her here.”

The Talk cohost, 39, added that the women have been able to bond over their time with the pro dancer.

“Hannah told me if I need to call her to vent, I can,” Kloots said with a laugh.

The former Rockette made her DWTS debut on Monday night, performing the tango and earning a score of 28 out of 40. Although she has a large fanbase, many wonder whether it’s unfair that she’s competing due to her past experience.

“There’s a lot of us on this show this year that have previous dance experience,” she told reporters earlier this month. “This kind of dancing — ballroom dancing — is a completely different world, a completely different style. I’ve also never partnered with a man on Broadway. I was always dancing on my own or with the Rockettes. Being held by a man being, led by a man is completely different [thing], a whole new world. I wished I had an advantage there, but I don’t.”

During the premiere, Kloots opened about her decision to join the reality series after the loss of her husband, Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 after battling the coronavirus.

“I grew up dancing, and I did Broadway for 17 years,” the Live Your Life author told Bersten. “Then everything that happened to me —the pandemic and losing my husband — this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again.”

She said following her performance that she knew Cordero would be proud of her for moving forward, noting that doing the competition is a way to “feel his presence every day.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.