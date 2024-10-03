Amanda Seyfried wants to cast Sabrina Carpenter in Mamma Mia 3 — and Us Weekly is fully on board.

“Let’s go, baby,” Seyfried, 38, recently told ABC News about the possibility of another musical movie. “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”

The actress crossed her fingers for good luck while news anchor Will Ganss asked Seyfried if she had seen videos of Carpenter, 25, singing “Mamma Mia” as one of her surprise songs during the Short n’ Sweet Tour. While Seyfried hadn’t seen the footage, Ganss wondered whether Carpenter could be Sophie’s daughter in another Mamma Mia movie.

“Technically, she could,” Seyfried replied. “You know what, old age makeup for me. I’m an actor, I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine, I’m a big fan.”

Seyfried made her debut as Sophie in the first Mamma Mia! movie, which premiered in 2008, and Meryl Streep played her mother, Donna. The film centers around their mother-daughter relationship as Sophie attempts to find out which of three men — Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) or Harry (Colin Firth) — is her father.

For the film’s sequel, Cher came on board as Sophie’s grandmother, Ruby. The point Ganss was making during his interview was that Cher, 78, and Streep, 75, aren’t actually of age to play mother and daughter — so why can’t Seyfried and Carpenter?

In recent months, there has been much chatter about a third Mamma Mia! movie.

Seyfried said on the Golden Globes red carpet in January that, if it was up to her, the movie “would have happened” already.

Months later, Streep made it clear that she “of course” wants to make another movie.

“I think folks love it,” the actress told Deadline in May. “I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet. I’m going to hear about it pretty soon.”

Even Christine Baranski, who plans Tanya in the films, has weighed in on the possibility of another film.

“I was in London with [producer] Judy Craymer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in August. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made No. 2 happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together.”