Sabrina Carpenter’s voluminous curls on the Short n’ Sweet Tour have fans divided on whether she’s wearing a wig.

Carpenter, 25, kicked off her tour last month, delivering a fierce setlist, sparkly looks and fabulous hair. For her shows, her blonde locks have been parted down the middle and styled in big bouncy curls with her curtain bangs swept to the sides of her head. Because of the volume of Carpenter’s hair, fans quickly started speculating that the singer is wearing a wig.

Earlier this week, TikTok creator Bella Sprague shared her opinion on Carpenter’s hair, pointing out it would actually be smarter for the “Espresso” singer to wear a wig to protect her natural strands.

“She should wear a wig because doing your hair in that style especially when you’re a blonde is so damaging,” Sprague said. Elsewhere in the TikTok, she pointed out that on other nights of her tour, Carpenter’s hair appeared to look more like her natural tresses with relaxed curls.

“I just wanna know, like, was there a malfunction? Did they not like the way the wig moved?” Sprague questioned.

More fans agreed with Sprague in the comments section, writing, “I’VE BEEN THINKING ABOUT THIS NON STOP.” Others offered up their ideas on whether her hair is a wig, commenting, “Maybe they’re going for a wig for significant/filming nights? So it stays styled for the promotional material and photos. But yeah def a wig.”

A third fan suggested, “It was a wig or topper! For sure! She might alternate between her hair and wig to minimize damage,” as another wrote, “I’d honestly wear a wig if it was me. Makes it so easy for you to look flawless the entire time.”

Compared to her hairstyle while opening for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour earlier this year, her mane is much thicker and more voluminous on her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Carpenter’s hairstylist Scott King subtly weighed in on the debate on Monday, September 30, sharing his breakdown on how he styled Carpenter’s hair after her Sunday, September 29, show at Madison Square Garden.

“I prepped Sabrina’s hair by blowing out her hair with the @wavytalkofficialblowdryer overdirecting the hair when drying to create the most volume,” he captioned a photo of the singer on stage. He continued, “After it was dry I used the Wavy Talk 5-in-1 curling wand set using the 1 [inch] attachment and set her hair in small 1 [inch] sections. After the hair cooled I took down her hair and combed through the curls with a wide tooth comb so the curls separated a little bit but still held the shape of the bouncy curl.”

Fans thanked the hairstylist for seemingly settling the debate in the comments section. “Thank you scott we’re getting wig allegations since the tour started💀,” one wrote, as another added, “Hair so good everyone thinks it’s a wig lol.”

Carpenter has yet to weigh in on the discussion.