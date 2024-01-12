Your account
Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried Poses With Her New ‘Mean Girls’ Counterpart Avantika: ‘Karen Meet Karen’

By
Amanda Seyfried Poses With Her New Mean Girls Counterpart Avantika Vandanapu
Amanda Seyfried and Avantika VandanapuGetty Images

Amanda Seyfried and Avantika gave Us a double dose of Karen.

“Karen meet Karen 🎬🎀,” Seyfried, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 11, alongside a photo of her and Avantika, 18, doing their Mean Girls character’s signature pose when Karen declares her breasts can predict the weather.

In the first snap, the duo had their hands over their chests and wore blank expressions on their faces as they looked away from the camera. In the second pic, they turned their heads to look at one another and seemingly looked astonished.

Avantika gushed about Seyfried in the comments section. “Hey I love you so much!” she replied on Thursday.

How the Mean Girls Musical Film Adaptation Compares to the OG Movie Cast

Seyfried and Avantika were both in attendance at the InStyle and Lancôme event in New York City on Wednesday, January 10.

Seyfried played the ditzy blonde in the original Mean Girls movie back in 2004, while Avantika portrays a new version of the iconic character in the musical adaptation. Before the two Karens met face to face, Avantika received a message from Seyfried.

“I think she’s gonna be amazing,” Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. “Can’t wait to see you, baby! Just keep the legacy going.”

While chatting with ET herself at the Mean Girls premiere on Tuesday, January 9, Avantika had the sweetest reaction to Seyfried’s words of encouragement.

Mean Girls Cast Where Are They Now

“That’s, like, really special, I really admire her so, so much,” she gushed. “She’s one of my favorite actresses of all time. I think Karen is my favorite character from Mean Girls and to hear somebody like that … there’s always some level of self-doubt with being a young actor and taking on an iconic franchise. So, it’s really special and reassuring to hear that from her.”

Seyfried isn’t the only member of the original cast voicing their support for the next generation of plastics. Lindsay Lohan, who played the lead Cady Heron, attended the movie’s premiere and posed alongside Tina Fey who reprised her role of Ms. Norbury.

Everything the Mean Girls 2004 Cast Has Said About a Sequel

Meanwhile, the OG Regina George, Rachel McAdams, thinks Reneé Rapp’s portrayal of the queen bee is going to be “amazing,” especially when it comes to singing.

amazon-hanes-crew-neck-sweatshirt

“She’s already got me beat with that voice. So, I’m just excited to see her incarnation,” McAdams, 43, told ET in March 2023. “It’s such a great character. It’s so much fun to play, so, I hope she has a great time with it. And I can’t wait to see it.”

Mean Girls is in theaters now.

Amanda Seyfried Looking at camera Smiling wearing cream colored blazer and matching top

Amanda Seyfried

