She’s living her life for her family. Cardi B took time to express her gratitude for husband Offset and their daughter, Kulture, during an acceptance speech at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, October 9.

“I really want to thank my daughter,” the “I Like It” rapper, 25, said in her speech for Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “And not just because she’s my daughter but because when I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, ‘Yo I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong. ‘Cause they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”

The New York native concluded her speech with a nod to Offset, 26. “And my husband, hey, husband,” she said. “Thank you so much everybody.”

Cardi B welcomed her first child with the Migos rapper in July, and recently spoke out in defense of her parenting skills following a public fight with Nicki Minaj during a New York Fashion Week event last month.

“For a while now, [Nicki’s] been taking a lot of shots at me,” Cardi told W magazine in an interview published on October 9. “I spoke to her twice before and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued: “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—king mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

Following the birth of her daughter, Cardi revealed she would be taking more time to spend with the baby girl and pulled out of her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she revealed in an Instagram post at the time. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!