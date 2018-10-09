Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Both Attending the AMAs After NYFW Fight

Coming face-to-face? Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are both set to attend the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, October 9, a month after their physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

Cardi, 25, is set to perform during the ceremony, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She was also nominated for eight awards, tying Drake for the most noms. While Minaj’s latest album, Queen, was released one day too late to be eligible for consideration, TMZ reports she will be in attendance.

The two women got into a fight involving at least 10 other people during the New York Fashion Week party on September 7. Multiple sources told Us at the time that Cardi threw her shoe at the “No Frauds” singer before being “dragged out” with a ripped dress, a single shoe and a bump on her head.

Cardi spoke out directly after the incident on Instagram, claiming Minaj was talking about her nearly 3-month-old daughter, Kulture.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!” she wrote at the time. “Bitches talk all that s–t in they raps but in real life they p–y!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!”

The “I Like It” rapper also addressed the feud during an interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday. “For a while now, [Nicki’s] been taking a lot of shots at me,” she told the outlet. “I spoke to her twice before and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

“I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—king mom,” Cardi continued. “So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

A source previously told Us, however, that Minaj “never liked any posts about Kulture or said anything about Cardi as a mother.”

Minaj also spoke out about the drama on her Beats 1 radio show in September.

“Let me just say this. The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through in front of the upper echelon … people who have their lives together,” she told fans. “The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget. I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt … how we made ourselves look,” Minaj recalled at the time. “I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. It’s so crazy to me that people [always] need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t.”

The American Music Awards will air on ABC Tuesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!