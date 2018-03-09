That didn’t take long! Amber Portwood, who is now expecting a baby with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, first tried to make her relationship with Matt Baier work on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, March 9, premiere, the Teen Mom OG star, 27, yells at Matt in front of the other celebs, saying that she always “tells the f—king truth” when rehashing what happened in their relationship.

“There’s more to the story. You’re giving headlines without actually giving the story,” Matt, 47, says. “When you hear the whole story, there’s a lot more to it than what’s on the surface.”

Brandi Glanville nods, seemingly agreeing with Matt.

“You’re trying to act like everything that I’ve been saying is bulls—t when everything that I’m saying is real … It’s his turn to prove to me that he’s ready to be in a real relationship with a real f—king woman. Listen, I’m telling you the truth,” she says.

Amber’s mother, Tonya, is also part of the show, hoping to patch up her relationship with her daughter.

“I do not think Matt’s an honest guy. He likes to blame Amber for everything and I just wish that Matt was out of the picture,” Tonya, who appears on Teen Mom OG from time to time, says in the confessional.

Brandi, who’s appearing this season with her father, definitely butts head with Amber. “She came for me. I said she was a narcissist and she lunged at me,” Glanville said on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, March 7. “Thank God for the Mob Wives! They all jumped in like, ‘Don’t let her hurt Brandi.’ I was taking off my earrings! I was going in.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premiers on We TV Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

