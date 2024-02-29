Heartbreak still feels good in a place like this. AMC is set to release three new preshow ads starring Nicole Kidman as part of their “We Make Movies Better” campaign.

Beginning March 1, AMC Theatres moviegoers nationwide can look forward to a trio of 30-second ad spots featuring Kidman, 56. AMC teased the new ads earlier this week, sharing a new version of the now-iconic commercial via X on Wednesday, February 28.

While the clip mirrors the original ad in many ways, eagle-eyed fans noticed the new version showcases newer films like Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water rather than La La Land and Jurassic World. Kidman also recites new dialogue, praising the “beautiful music soaring through” [her] and ending the ad with a powerful whisper, uttering, “That’s magic.”

“You won’t get three [ads] in a row when you go to watch one movie,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said on a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday (via Deadline). “As you watch movies going forward, you will see three different Nicole spots that will kind of randomly appear in our theaters prior to the show.”

The original ad premiered in September 2021, beckoning movie fans to return to theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Written by screenwriter Billy Ray — who is best known for writing the 2012 screen adaptation of The Hunger Games — the ad features Kidman attending a movie while wearing a gray-and-silver pinstripe suit by Michael Kors. (The suit was auctioned off by Sotheby’s last month, with an expected selling price of between $5,000 and $10,000.)

“Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” Kidman says, reciting the line that quickly became a meme among moviegoers.

The 60-second promo video has garnered a cult-like following since its premiere, spawning halloween costumes, an SNL spoof and a quip from Jimmy Kimmel at last year’s Oscars. “I’m happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost two full years now,” Kimmel, 56, joked while hosting the show in March 2023. Fans even took to TikTok to share their allegiance to the ad, saluting Kidman and reciting her monologue in real AMC movie theaters.

Aron himself said the ad “became part of the American zeitgeist” in his announcement of the three new ads. In a 2022 interview with Variety, Aron noted that the commercial is “the best work of [his] career.”

AMC has even released Kidman-inspired pinstripe merch, capitalizing on the success of the viral ad campaign. While specific details of the new ads have yet to be announced, fans can expect a similar cinematic tone and, of course, a show-stopping performance from the beloved actress.

“The main theme of the campaign remains the same: With state-of-the-art technology, luxurious amenities and an unwavering commitment to excellence, AMC Theatres is the ultimate destination for moviegoers seeking unparalleled cinematic experiences,” an AMC spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “Quite simply, We Make Movies Better.”