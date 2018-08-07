It’s a witchy family reunion! Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks are all set to appear in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the crossover between Murder House and Coven.

Creator Ryan Murphy tweeted the news on Tuesday, August 7. After announcing the names, he added, “So thrilled the family is together again!” Farmiga portrayed Violet in Murder House and Zoe in Coven; Sidibe played Queenie in Coven; Rabe took on the role of Nora in Murder House and Misty in Coven; Conroy played Moira in Murder House and Myrtle in Coven; and Stevie Nicks appeared in Coven as a “white witch” and a fictional version of herself.

The news comes just days after it was announced that Jessica Lange will return for the first time in four seasons, reprising her role as Constance Langdon. She will appear in episode six of Apocalypse, which will be directed by Sarah Paulson.

During the Television Critics’ Association press tour panel on Friday, August 3, the cast revealed a few details about their characters: Leslie Grossman plays Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt; Billie Lourd plays Mallory; Adina Porter plays Dinah Stevens; Kathy Bates will play Miss Meade; Emma Roberts will be bringing back her Coven character, Madison Montgomery; and Sarah Paulson will be playing Billie Dean Howard from Murder House, the Supreme from Coven and a new character.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

