It’s the return of Constance Langdon. The women of the American Horror Story world shared new details about Apocalypse during the Friday, August 3, Television Critics’ Association press tour panel, including the news that Jessica Lange would be returning to the show, bringing back the character she played in Murder House.

Lange, who appeared in the first four seasons of AHS, will appear in episode six of Apocalypse, in which Sarah Paulson will direct. Paulson will be playing multiple characters this season, starting out as Cordelia, from Coven.

“She is the Supreme for now,” Paulson said during the panel, admitting she’ll also bring back her Horror Story character, Billie Dean Howard, as well as another mysterious character. “At the beginning of her story, that is the title that she holds. I don’t know how long that is going to last.”

Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall also added, “The story begins with the end of the world, then our world begins … if we’re still here the world didn’t totally end.”

Murphy recently revealed that season 8 of American Horror Story is a crossover of season 1 (Murder House) and season 3 (Coven). While it is still unclear how the crossover will take place, the showrunner gave a hint on July 28, tweeting that Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon. In Murder House, Michael is Vivien’s (Connie Britton) child with a demon named Tate (Evan Peters), who raped her. Constance adopted the demon child after the entire Harmon family died. The toddler was last shown killing his babysitter.

While they couldn’t say much, the cast at the panel did share the names of their characters. Leslie Grossman is playing Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt. Billie Lourd plays Mallory, Adina Porter plays Dinah Stevens and Kathy Bates will play Miss Meade. Meanwhile, Emma Roberts will be bringing back her character from Coven, Madison Montgomery.

While there was no confirmation that other vets from Murder House and Coven would be returning, Woodall did reveal that Murphy has asked “all of the witches to return.”

Seasons 1 through 6 of American Horror Story are currently streaming on Netflix. American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

