It’s time to bring back the ‘80s slasher movie trend! Ryan Murphy shared the first teaser for season 9 of American Horror Story, which revealed that the title is 1984.

The promo includes a horrifying man in a mask chasing a young girl through the woods. Her hairstyle, outfit and scrunchie make it obvious it is set in the 1980s! The killer has long hair, carries a large knife and has no problem stabbing through a wooden door that she’s leaned against. The video is set to Billie Eilish’s “Six Feet Under.”

The full cast for season 9 has not yet been announced, but Olympian Gus Kenworthy has joined the roster and will play Emma Roberts’ boyfriend. Evan Peters, who has appeared on every season of American Horror Story thus far, will not appear in season 9.

“I’m going to sit this season out,” he told Extra at WonderCon in March.

Murphy recently signed a five-year deal with Netflix, where he will produce series and films exclusively for the streaming site. Hours before announcing the American Horror Story news, he revealed on Instagram that he would be turning the Broadway musical The Prom into a “movie event” for Netflix.

“The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway,” Murphy captioned the post. “It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too.”

Additionally, he’s working on The Politician for the streaming site, which stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Bette Midler, as well as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, titled Ratched; AHS vet Sarah Paulson will lead.

AHS: 1984 will premiere on FX in the fall.

