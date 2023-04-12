Two of a kind? Katy Perry was tasked with telling American Idol hopefuls if they made the season 21 Top 24 on the Monday, April 10, episode— and her delivery has gone viral for its comparison to Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model elimination speeches.

“And we did not put you in the top 24, you put yourself in that top 24,” the “Firework” songstress, 38, told one of the contestants in Monday’s episode of the ABC competition after taking a pause. “He didn’t put you in there, you did! But as confusing as it seems, you’re going to the top 24!”

Perry — who serves as an American Idol judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — later gave another Top 24 hopeful the good news after an equally long-winded explanation. “The challenging thing about love is when you love something you have to let it go,” the “Hot N Cold” singer said at the time. “We have to let you go … into the top 24.”

Faithful American Idol viewers quickly noted via social media that the way that Perry revealed the happy news reminded them of Banks, 49, during her tenure as the host of ANTM. On the CW series, the former Dancing With the Stars host would reveal which contestant would be going home by turning over photos in her hand, corresponding with the remaining models still in the running for the Top Model crown.

“She went to the Tyra Banks school of psychological warfare,” a TikTok user wrote on Tuesday, April 11.

Another added: “This is some Tyra Banks-level type of evil 😭.”

While Idol viewers accused Perry of “traumatizing” contestants, the pop star has not addressed the comparison or criticism.

The “Roar” artist’s American Idol tenure has made headlines throughout the years. During the April 9 episode, Perry cautioned contestant Nutsa Buzaladze to have “more grace” following duet drama with costar Carina DeAngelo.

“That is great. That’s so wonderful. And Nutsa, what I meant by grace is that it’s OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong but also with grace,” the “Dark Horse” singer told Buzaladze, 25, during the episode, after the contestant apologized for missing rehearsal with DeAngelo, also 25. “I really relate to you because I know what’s like to be a strong woman … to want to be strong and to never break and feel like nothing can ever get to me but that’s not real. You’re a real person with a big heart and a big talent.”

Weeks earlier, Perry also seemingly shaded Sara Beth Liebe for being a mother of three by the age of 25. The pop star seemed shocked when Liebe revealed she had small children at home. The contestant later called out Perry’s quip as mom-shaming.

“I don’t really have too much to say on my feelings about it because I feel like it’s probably pretty self-explanatory,” Liebe recalled in a TikTok several days later about the unkind remark. “I mean, it was embarrassing to have that on TV and it was hurtful and, you know, that’s that. I think women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame, and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

The Grammy winner, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has not further addressed her American Idol appearance drama.

American Idol airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.