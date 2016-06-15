Take that, Trump! America's Got Talent contestant Lori Mae Hernandez received a standing ovation during the Tuesday, June 14, episode for taking a jab at Donald Trump.

"America's Got Talent! This is amazing! I wouldn't have missed this for the world. I even turned down a big job to be here. Have you ever seen Disney Channel? Well, I was going to babysit two little girls that love Disney Channel," said 13-year-old Hernandez, who is an aspiring comedian, during her routine.

"My only qualification to be a babysitter is that I used to be a baby," she added. "That's crazy. That's like saying, ‘Hey, you're sick a lot. Do you want to be my doctor?' Or ‘Weren't you the host of a reality show? You want to be president of the United States?'"

Trump, of course, hosted the NBC reality series The Apprentice from 2004 to 2015. Last year, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee was fired from the network following his controversial comments about Mexican immigrants during his speech announcing his candidacy.

Hernandez’s joke just happened to come on Trump's 70th birthday. Her laugh-out-loud routine received a round of applause from the audience and Simon Cowell, and his fellow judges — Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum — gave her a standing ovation.

The teen started to do stand-up comedy when she was 10 after her dad was diagnosed with Bell's palsy. "It started to become hard for my dad to smile," she explained.

Watch her nail her audition in the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!