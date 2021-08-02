Setting down the microphone for now. Nightbirde revealed that she’s leaving America’s Got Talent to focus on her battle with cancer.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” the singer, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 2. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already.”

The Ohio native, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, revealed her cancer diagnosis while auditioning for the show. While introducing herself in the June episode, she noted that she’d previously been told she has a two percent chance of surviving her illness.

“But 2% is not 0%,” she added. “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.”

After she performed, Simon Cowell called her voice “absolutely stunning” and pressed the golden buzzer to send her right to the next round. Cowell’s awe of her voice and songwriting skills was evident, with the 61-year-old judge struggling to hold back tears as he watched her sing.

In her post on Monday, the “It’s OK” singer opened up about how her reality television journey has impacted her.

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding,” she wrote. “What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.”

She continued, “Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

In her post’s comments section, a number of fans and celebrities reached out to share support and well wishes.

“Sending you love and prayers! What an inspiration you are to us all! 💗,” wrote former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The official America’s Got Talent account added: “We’re keeping you in our thoughts for a full recovery! 💪.”