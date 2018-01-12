The premiere of America’s Next Top Model ended with a shocking twist: instead of 14 girls, Tyra Banks decided to keep 15. However, they can’t all win the title!

In the exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, January 16, episode, Banks deliberates on which contestant will be the first eliminated. However, she also will reveal Best Photo — and being the first of the season, that sets the bar for the rest.

“15 beautiful ladies stand before me, but I only have 14 photos in my hand. And these photos represent the girls that are still in the running toward becoming America’s Next Top Model,” she tells the very nervous women. “The first name that I am going to call is Best Photo.”

This season marks the return of Banks, who left the series after cycle 22 in 2015 and was replaced for one season by Rita Ora. She decided to return after the fans pretty much demanded it. “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” Banks said in a statement in March. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

The network is thrilled with her return. Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that her return episode delivered a 0.66 rating, marking a 12% increase from last season’s average. It also was the best Tuesday series premiere on VH1 in more than three years.

Find out who goes home first and receives the first Best Photo on Tuesday, January 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!