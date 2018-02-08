Oh, so pretty! Amy Schumer debuted the trailer for her new movie, I Feel Pretty, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So I Feel Pretty is a movie about my character Renee, she kind of has low self-esteem, she really wants to be pretty and feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you’re just like gorgeous,” Schumer explained to Ellen DeGeneres about the film on Thursday, February 9.

“Then I fall off my bike in SoulCycle and I start seeing myself a supermodel. So I look exactly the same, but in my mind I’m like Gisele [Bundchen], I am one of the Jenner-Kardashians, gorgeous, and things start happening,” the comedian continued. “It’s a really funny, and sweet movie that I think will make us all feel better. It made me feel better to play the role.”

Fans then get a their first look at the movie and see Schumer’s character Renee’s magical SoulCycle accident.

“I know you don’t recognize me, but guys, it’s me Renee,” the character says to her friends, played by Busy Philipps and Aidy Bryant, after she falls off the exercise bike and becomes confident.

Renee’s newfound self-esteem gives her confidence with men and work.

“Modeling is an option for me, but it’s not who I am,” Renee tells Michelle Williams and Naomi Campbell, who play her glamorous coworkers at a Cosmetics company.

Philipp’s husband, Mark Silverstein, wrote and directed the film, which also stars Emily Ratajkowski, with his professional partner Abby Kohn.

I Feel Pretty comes to theaters on June 29.

