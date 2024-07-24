Without any new episodes of And Just Like That to watch, there is only one option — take a forensic look at all the on-set paparazzi photos instead and impatiently use our collective imaginations to write the script. Currently, season 3 of the Sex and the City spinoff is shooting in New York, and fans are in a frenzy because the cast appear to be attending a funeral.

Unlike some people (ahem), we’re still not over the loss of Big (Chris Noth) so it seems a little cruel of the writers to burden Us with another potentially significant death so soon. But the good news is, most of the main characters we’ve come to know/love/tolerate, like Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Aidan (John Corbett) are present. There could be a naughty little red herring at play though since, back in 2021 when season 1 was shooting, Chris Noth rocked up in funeral attire for his own send-off, so that producers could throw fans off the scent. It’s a clever tactic but ultimately means: it could actually be any of these people.

So, let’s look at the evidence…

Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson)

Garson tragically died of pancreatic cancer at 57 in 2021, but on the show, his character, Carrie’s best friend Stanford, has relocated to Japan. Acknowledging his death on And Just Like That would be a wonderful tribute so this makes Stanford a possible contender, although showrunner Michael Patrick King said last year that they had deliberately chosen not to kill the much-loved character off. “I wanted to somehow pay tribute to Willie and put Stanford someplace where it was golden and filled with light,” he said. “Because I hope Willie’s someplace that’s golden and filled with light and it was poetic and it’s very emotional.” While King could have had a change of heart, it feels like an outside bet.

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall)

Cattrall’s brief but lucrative cameo in season 2 had fans thirsty for more. Sadly, Cattrall herself has said no to another return. As much as some members of the cast might not be devastated if Samantha was killed off, we’re not convinced that the producers would rule out the possibility forevermore. It’s plausible, but nah: Samantha Jones will always have unfinished business.

Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez)

The one everyone’s hoping for … Che has been a divisive character ever since they turned up in season 1 to make a podcast with Carrie and rock Miranda’s world. Ramirez has confirmed that they won’t be returning and, since they have been one of the most important new characters in the Sex and the City universe, the show will need to deal with their ongoing absence somehow. So, will they just pack Che off to Hollywood, or somewhere else beginning with an H? We’re thinking this could be the one, even if it’s not the biggest tearjerker imaginable.

Lisa Todd-Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker)

One particularly dedicated fan has spotted that the building in the funeral shots has a plaque bearing the name of Lisa Todd-Wexley’s father, causing speculation that it could be Lisa, or someone in her family, who has passed away. We’re not so sure; as a new friend of the group and very much a supporting cast member, it would be surprising if Lisa was bumped off this soon. Plus, viewers don’t have much of an emotional attachment to her so ultimately, it wouldn’t feel that important; a waste of all those chic funeral outfits.

Steve Brady (David Eigenberg)

Oh, this would be a very tough one to watch. Steve is, so far, absent from the on-set funeral shots and this, plus the presence of his old friend Aidan, has some fans wondering if he could be a goner. On the other hand, if Aidan is part of Carrie’s life again — something that was left hanging at the end of season 2 — he could just be her plus one. And wouldn’t it be a bit boring and repetitive to bump off another husband so soon after Big? We’re also not sure we could cope with Carrie inevitably trying to out-grieve Miranda.

Aidan’s son, Wyatt

At the end of season 2, Aidan’s son, Wyatt, crashed his dad’s truck, and was the reason for Aidan’s devastating rejection of Carrie. If Wyatt is still off the rails, a death wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility. However, despite its many poignant, emotional moments, And Just Like That is ultimately a fun, fluffy show: Big’s untimely demise on a Peloton was one thing, killing off a teenager would be quite another. Again, we think it’s far more likely that Aidan is at the funeral with Carrie, and may not even know the deceased personally.

Big (Chris Noth) again

Could it be that it’s not a funeral at all, but an anniversary memorial for Big? And Aidan has just turned up to dance on his grave? Probably not.

The much-maligned bird Carrie wore on her head for her (failed) wedding in the 2008 movie

It’s about time that little guy got the send-off it deserves.

In conclusion…

Time will tell, but we’re thinking Che Diaz could be going to the great podcast studio in the sky.