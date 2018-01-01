Bachelor season is officially here! Fans were shocked that Arie Luyendyk Jr. was named the next suitor in September, but one member of Bachelor Nation is thrilled – Andi Dorfman!

“I’m excited that they’re bringing him back. I think we’ve gotten a little off track,” the season 10 Bachelorette tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I think that bringing him back is bringing back what I felt, which was being there to find love and actually wanting to get engaged. I think they kind of went away from that a little bit on some of the previous Bachelors, so I’m excited they’re bringing a familiar face back.”

Dorfman, 30 – whose second book, Single State of Mind, is about to hit shelves – adds that she doesn’t think Arie needs many tips when it comes to the show – she just hopes he has fun!

“It’s so easy to get wrapped up in all of the production and the tiredness and the time and everyone’s feelings that you kind of forget that you are having this incredible time and experience that you’re never going to get to do again,” she tells Us. “Just take a moment, take a deep breath and smile because it’s a pretty cool experience that not a lot of people are fortunate to do.”

Arie, 36, recently revealed during a press conference that he actually fell in love with two people during his season. “The toughest part about being the Bachelor would probably be the end, making tough decisions toward the end. I mean, that’s the hardest decision of your life, really,” he said on the call last month. ”It’s a forever decision, so it’s not taken lightly. I think that was probably the hardest thing.”

Single State of Mind is out on January 9, 2018. Read an exclusive excerpt in the issue Us Weekly on stands now.

