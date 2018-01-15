Is fatherhood in the cards for Arie Luyendyk Jr.? If you ask fellow Bachelor alum Andi Dorfman, it should be! The former Bachelorette spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the current Bachelor lead.

“I think he’s doing good so far. I have to say, I really appreciate the fact that, not only of course, you use the word genuine, does he seem genuine? But, he actually seems like he’s listening to these girls…” Dorfman told Us in studio earlier this month.

The Single State of Mind author continued, “But, yeah. That was pretty manly for him to take the time to, you know what, let me just take the time to make sure she’s alright. I feel like there’s a nurturing side to him that I appreciate.”

After it was suggested that Luyendyk Jr.’s age — he is 36 — could be why he is so nurturing, Dorfman added, “Well, at least he’s going to be a good father, ladies.”

The reality TV personality, 30, was a contestant on Juan Pablo’s Bachelor season in 2013, before going on to star as The Bachelorette in season 10. “We had so much fun. I have two girls here that are my friends from my season of the Bachelor,” Dorfman explained, referring to Kelly Travis and Christy Hansen. “We had more fun with each other than we did with the Bachelor, my season.”

Dorfman is also close to fellow Bachelor alums Nikki Ferrell and Sharleen Joynt. She was a bridesmaid in Ferrell’s wedding to Tyler Vanloo in October 2016, and attended Joynt’s nuptials in September 2017.

