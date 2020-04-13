In awe. Kim Kardashian, Kaley Cuoco, Shania Twain and more celebrities took to social media as Andrea Bocelli performed from Milan on Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” the 61-year-old opera singer said from outside the Milan Cathedral on Sunday, April 12.

Bocelli then sang five songs: “Panis Angelicu,” “Ave Maria,” “Sancta Maria,” “Domine Deus” and an acapella version of “Amazing Grace.” The Music for Hope: Live From Duomo di Milano concert, which streamed on YouTube, has been watched more than 26 million times on the platform and several stars tuned in.

“Amazing Grace @AndreaBocelli,” Kardashian, 39, tweeted alongside a photo of Bocelli on Sunday. The reality star also referred to the concert as a “prayer for our world.”

Cuoco, for her part, broke down via her Instagram Stories. “Oh my gosh, we just watched, Andrea Bocelli live … and then they were showing all these different clips of basically the entire world and how empty it is right now,” the Big Bang Theory alum said after sharing a video of the performance. “It was just, like, so amazing. That was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Twain tweeted a link on Monday, April 13, writing, “What an incredibly emotional performance from @AndreaBocelli 👏👏👏 Italy is my beautiful neighbour and this really made me miss my loved ones in Switzerland and Europe 🇨🇭❤️🇮🇹.”

Hugh Jackman and Lisa Vanderpump were also moved by the performance.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you @AndreaBocelli. A tremendous gift and exactly what we needed,” Jackman tweeted.

The Vanderpump Rules star said that the stream gave her “hope.”

“Oh my goodness…#Bocelli #Milan Amazing Grace…

Was blind but now I see,” she tweeted. “Happy Easter. #Hope.”

Bocelli reflected on the concert in a statement on Monday.

“I will cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience, of this Holy Easter which this emergency has made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, one that will stay among my dearest memories of all time,” the musician said. “That feeling of being at the same time alone – as we all are in the presence of the Most High – yet of expressing the voice of the prayer of millions of voices, has deeply impressed and moved me. Love is a gift. Making it flow is the primary purpose of life itself. And I find myself once again indebted to life.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.