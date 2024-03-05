The talented Mr. Ripley is back, but this time, he’s just Ripley.

Andrew Scott is taking on the role of author Patricia Highsmith’s famed fictional grifter Tom Ripley in the upcoming Netflix limited series, aptly named Ripley.

“It’s always weird finding out what people see in you, particularly when it’s a character like Ripley,” Scott joked to Vanity Fair in February 2024 while discussing his casting as the sociopathic con artist. “I was very determined not to diagnose him with anything.”

While Scott didn’t want to put a name on Ripley’s wrongdoings, many have over the years. Highsmith published her first crime novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, introducing Ripley to readers in 1955, and released four thereafter. There have been various film and TV adaptations of the iconic character over the years. Some might say he’s, simply put, a serial killer.

Related: Us Weekly’s Important List of the Hot Irish Actors Taking Over Hollywood Ayo Edebiri is making headlines for her running joke about Ireland, but she’s not the only notable name coming out of the Emerald Isle. Summer 2023 was called “hot Irish guys summer” (thanks Elle magazine) but Us Weekly thinks that the takeover should continue all year long — and with the amount of Irish actors […]

“I think what happens with these famous characters is that people have real strong ideas of who they are,” Scott further explained in his Vanity Fair interview. “I didn’t want to drown him in any preconceived ideas. Words like sociopath or psychopath or pseudo-sexual killer, all those things are just unhelpful to me. Even though he’s not necessarily always a reliable hero, he’s certainly the hero of the story.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Ripley — and Scott’s portrayal of the character:

What Will ‘Ripley’ Be About?

This adaptation refers to Ripley as “a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York” who “is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home,” according to Netflix’s official description. “Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Ripley’?

Scott will take on the title character. He will be joined onscreen by Dakota Fanning (Marge Sherwood) and Johnny Flynn (Dickie Greenleaf).

Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy, John Malkovich, Kenneth Lonergan and Ann Cusack are also set to appear.

Does ‘Ripley’ Connect to ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’?

The Netflix adaptation of the project was inspired by the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley, which starred Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

However, a Vanity Fair profile surrounding the show noted that the Netflix adaptation “stands apart from previous adaptations thanks to its episodic format.”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

Was ‘Ripley’ Shot in Black and White?

Yes, the show was shot entirely in black and white, which “lends itself to the mood and the inherent darkness of Andrew’s character,” Fanning told Vanity Fair. “I can’t imagine it in color,” she added.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Ripley’?

Netflix released the show’s first trailer in March 2024, offering a first look at Scott as the character — and first listen to his American accent.

When Will ‘Ripley’ Premiere?

The eight-episode miniseries is set to premiere on Netflix Thursday, April 4.