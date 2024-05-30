Andy Cohen sees why Lala Kent is getting backlash from fans over this season of Vanderpump Rules, but he also understands where she’s coming from.

“When they broke the fourth wall, as a reality producer, I really respect what she was saying about ‘We are all on this show and this is doing our jobs,’” Andy, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent interview while promoting his partnership with FRESCA Mixed. “I think it’s one of those great arguments where I could see both sides.”

When VPR returned for season 11 after an explosive season 10, Lala, 33, was on Ariana Madix’s side amid her tumultuous split from Tom Sandoval. However, as time progressed, Lala ended up forgiving Sandoval, 41, for cheating on Ariana, 38, with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Ahead of the reunion, Andy voiced his support for Lala in the new season.

“Let me tell you about Lala. She has become the voice of reason on the show,” Andy said during a March episode of his Sirius XM show “Radio Andy.” “I went [to] her before the reunion and I said, ‘This is your best season.’ Without question.”

While Andy thought Lala was providing great reality TV, fans were turned off by her behavior as she found herself at odds with Ariana. By the end of the season, Lala questioned Ariana about how she was dealing with the aftermath of her breakup on the show.

“I’m going to be real about Ariana. She coasts through every single f–king season. And we are asking you to have one conversation with Tom Sandoval — the guy you shoved down our throats for so many years,” Lala said on an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show earlier this month. “That guy, who you still live with. We are asking you to have one conversation and you can’t do that?”

Lala argued that “every single person” on the series has had “tough conversations” except Ariana. During the season finale, Lala broke the fourth wall and screamed about Ariana leaving an event after she almost got cornered by Sandoval. Lala stood by her actions during the three-part reunion special but after hearing the fans’ response, she addressed the criticism.

“Reliving it was — in my opinion — one of the most difficult things or difficult seasons that I’ve ever had,” Lala said on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I stopped talking about this season because I have to be honest, I was seeing things on social [media].”

While Lala expressed that she was frustrated over the backlash, she admitted that she has a tendency to get emotional.

“I think it’s no secret that I react off of emotion most of the time. I have always been that way. It gets me into a lot of trouble. It puts me into hot water,” she continued. “It’s also made me have to apologize more than anyone should have to. And not because of anybody else, but because I simply see something I don’t like, hear something I don’t like, and go for the jugular because I feel hurt.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently streaming on Peacock.

